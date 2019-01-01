Cote d'Ivoire to host 2019 Wafu Women's Cup

After a successful hosting of the maiden edition, the west African country has been saddled with the task of staging the competition again

Cote d'Ivoire have been announced as the host country for the 2019 West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Women’s Cup in May.

The west African region's football body took the decision after the nation successfully staged the maiden edition in 2018.

Eight countries will take part in the regional showpiece with Senegal, Mali and Guinea set to feature as guests from Zone A.

Hosts Cote d'Ivoire are pooled in Group A alongside Niger, Senegal and Benin Republic for the second edition of the tournament.

While in Group A, defending champions Ghana will face Mali, reigning African queens Nigeria and Guinea.

Togo and Burkina Faso will miss out of this year's edition billed for the Felix Houphouet-Boigny and Robert Champroux stadia.