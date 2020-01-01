Bayern Munich has an exemplary philosophy – Gernot Rohr

The Super Eagles boss weighed in on the anticipated European final which was won by the German heavyweights

coach Gernot Rohr says has an exemplary philosophy which other clubs across the globe would like to emulate on the back of winning their sixth European crown with a 1-0 win over in the final on Sunday.

The Bavarian giants triumphed thanks to French star Kingsley Coman’s 59th minute. It was a bitter blow for PSG who were reaching their first final among Europe’s elite, parading a fearsome attacking trio of Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Rohr – who played for Bayern from 1972 to 1974 is of the opinion that such experience will help PSG grow stronger and give them a better shot at lifting the trophy next time.

“Of course. Experience is very important. Hardly ever a club that arrived for the first time in the Champions League final has won the cup so it would have been a surprise for PSG,” Rohr told France Bleu.

“And here too we had to recognise the superiority of Bayern. They are used to big meetings. It is an exceptionally structured club, led by former great players and still able to honour the old ones. I think it's a club that has an exemplary philosophy. Lots of clubs around the world would like to be like them.”

Rohr went on to share his thoughts on how the game panned out and stated that Bayern deservedly won the game and had Manuel Neuer to thank for keeping out the threats of PSG.

“It was a good game, a suspenseful final with two teams that were technically at the top level. With a Bayern which, true to its philosophy, had the ball, the possession and the chances and managed, thanks to his goalkeeper, to keep his clean sheet,” Rohr continued.

“The best team won. Paris Saint-Germain tried to the end and weren't ridiculous at all. Obviously, I'm happy, as a former Bayern player, to see that my friend Hans-Dieter Flick was rewarded and was able to lift the cup. I think it is well deserved.

“In the second half, there was a physical but also technical and tactical stranglehold on the side of Bayern who mastered their subject. More than 62% possession, more shots on goal, more attacks. These statistics prove that it is the best team which won even if with its individualities, Paris could have scored a goal. But the best individuality was Manuel Neuer, the Bayern goalkeeper, who stopped everything.”