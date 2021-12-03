Ayub Timbe: Buriram United seal signing of Kenya winger

Buriram United have confirmed the signing of winger Ayub Timbe ahead of the start of the Thailand top-tier league.

In a statement on their official website, Thunder Castle have revealed the acquisition of the former Vissel Kobe player but did not divulge the duration of the contract signed.

“Buriram United can reveal the signing of Ayub Timbe Masika, a Kenyan national team winger ahead of the start of the Thai league two,” read part of the statement.

Timbe has confirmed the transfer move on his social media pages by stating: “I am very happy and excited with this new chapter Buriram United and the Buriram family.

“Thank you all for your trust and support!! Let’s go!”

I am very happy and excited with this new chapter @buriramunitedofficial and the Buriram Family. Thank you all for your trust and support!!Let’s go!!💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kGwEKCTosW — Masika Ayub (@MasikaAyub) December 3, 2021

The former Reading winger has been without a club since August 21 when he parted ways with Vissel Kobe after only five months with the team in Japan.

The 29-year-old had joined Kobe as a free agent on February 19, 2021, and he only managed to play eight matches in the J1 League where he did not score a goal but managed two goals in the League Cup where he played five times.

He cited family issues and lack of playing time as the reason for leaving Kobe.

“I wish there was a better way to say this, but I'll just keep it as simple as it can be. Due to family reasons and lack of playtime, the club and I have had a mutual agreement to part ways,” Timbe explained on leaving Kobe.

“I wish it would have been different but sometimes life happens. I want to take this time to say goodbye and thank you to the club, the entire staff, and the fantastic supporters of Vissel Kobe.

“Thank you for the support and affection you have given me in such a small period of time. It was an honour, and pleasure being a part of the Kobe family. I wish you all the best and luck in the rest of the season, until then keep safe, and we shall meet again.”

Before joining Kobe, Timbe had parted ways with Beijing Renhe and this was after he had played for Championship side Reading on a six-month loan deal.

His new home is a professional club based in Buriram, Thailand and they have played at the top level of Thai football for the majority of their existence and are competing in the Thai League 1.

The club was founded in 1970 as PEA FC (Provincial Electricity Authority Football Club) before being reformed into Buriram PEA and Buriram United in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

Their home stadium is Chang Arena, which has a capacity of 32,600 and they won their first Thai League 1 title in 2008 and the Kor Royal Cup in 1998, as PEA FC. The club was previously based in Ayutthaya before moving east to Buriram for the 2010 season.

The latest move could boost Timbe’s chances of making a return to the Harambee Stars having been overlooked for the team’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign where they failed to reach the play-off after finishing third in their group.