Atletico Madrid’s Felipe matches Gueye’s unwanted Champions League record

Atletico Madrid’s Felipe has become only the eighth player to see red twice in a single season in the Uefa Champions League.

The Brazilian centre-back was given the marching orders as the Mattress Makers settled for a 0-0 draw with Manchester City in Wednesday’s quarter-final second leg played inside Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Felipe was first cautioned in the first half, and a reckless challenge on Phil Foden in the closing stages of the keenly contested affair saw him shown the way out for a second caution by referee Daniel Siebert.

With that, he has now been given a red card for the second time in the 2021-22 tournament. He was first dismissed in a group stage game against Liverpool at Anfield.

Atlético’s Felipe received his second red card of this season’s UEFA Champions League, becoming only the eighth player to see red twice in a single season in the competition; it happened most recently last season (Idrissa Gueye with PSG). #UCL #AtletiManCity pic.twitter.com/1E0MPu9pgE — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 13, 2022

Senegal international and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye is the most recent player to suffer this fortune following his expulsion in the 2020-21 campaign against RB Leipzig and Manchester City.

At the end of 90 minutes, Diego Simeone’s men failed to progress to the semi-final following a 1-0 defeat on aggregate to the reigning English Premier League champions.

Central African Republic international Geoffrey Kondogbia and Mozambique defender Reinildo Mandava were on parade from start to finish but could do little in helping Atleti.

Also, the Spanish elite division side has now been eliminated at the quarter-final stage in four of their 12 Uefa Champions League seasons, also doing so in 1996-97, 2014-15 and 2019-20.

Thanks to this triumph, the Citizens must now overcome Real Madrid in the semi-final to reach the final slated for Stade de France, Saint-Denis on May 28.

In his post-match reaction, Manchester City’s John Stones lauded his team’s performance and resilience against the ‘experienced side’.

“I’m so proud of the lads today with how we kept our control, our tempers, it is so easy to get drawn into stuff like that,” the Englishman told BT Sport per the club website.

“It was a difficult night all round, I think how we defended and how we controlled ourselves over the two legs was incredible.

“The lads that came off the bench had an incredible impact; I say it all the time but over the six years I’ve been here that’s why we have been a successful team.

“Everyone plays their role and everyone plays their part in big moments and is always ready when called upon.”

Atletico Madrid will now shift their focus to Sunday’s league clash with Espanyol as they eye a 12th La Liga crown.