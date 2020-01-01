AS Roma partner Chipper to drive impact in Africa

The Italian football outfit has signed a pact with money tranfer platform as part of steps taken to develop the beautiful sport in Africa

outfit AS have announced that Chipper will be the club’s official Money Transfer Platform for Africa.

Thursday’s announcement signals the start of the club’s first commercial partnership in Africa which is grounded in both parties' commitment to advancing football on the continent.

The pact commences with a community impact project between Chipper and AS Roma, who are making special edition AS Roma x Chipper footballs, that are handmade in Africa and made to last 8x longer than standard synthetic balls.

More teams

The balls will be distributed to grassroots programs in communities facing disadvantage in , , , , and , as well as through AS Roma’s youth partners in Nigeria.

“We are delighted to welcome Chipper into the AS Roma family,” said AS Roma’s Giorgio Brambilla.



“We have been greatly impressed by what Chipper has already achieved in such a short space of time with their technology and financial solutions and their plans for the future are hugely ambitious.”

Chipper was founded by two African entrepreneurs – Ham Serenjogi and Maijid Moujaled – and currently operates with a global workforce, in seven countries on the continent. Chipper provides financial services that allow its users to move their money freely at home, across the continent and around the world.

Inspired by the Chipper’s mission to “chip away” at the financial challenges facing the region, AS Roma and Chipper have utilised their respective expertise to design a set of drills which incorporates financial education with football training. This fun, educational, and creative set of drills will not only be given out with each football, but it will be made available for free to everyone.

The special edition Chipper x AS Roma balls are being made in partnership with Alive and Kicking, the world’s only not-for-profit ball manufacturer and the only formal ball producer on the African continent.



Following ’s inability to qualify for the 2018 World Cup , the Seria A outfit famously supported Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles, before becoming the first football club in the world to launch dedicated social media accounts in both Pidgin and Swahili, both of which will now be presented by Chipper.

“Our mission at Chipper is to unlock opportunities and bring Africa together, one transaction at a time,” says Hasan Luongo, Vice President of Growth at Chipper.

“At Chipper, we wanted a partner that shared our vision for unlocking opportunities and developing football in Africa and, in AS Roma, we have found the perfect fit. Partnering with AS Roma provides a unique opportunity to both celebrate and support AS Roma and the continent’s unmatched passion for the game of football.”

