Are Arsenal’s African fans turning on Aubameyang?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has under-performed of late and there are growing calls among the club’s African fans for Mikel Arteta to take action on the Gabon forward.

The striker is without a goal in his last four games and has struggled to impose himself in the overall Arsenal play.

He played a nonexistent role in his side’s recent 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, before missing a sitter in 2-0 win over Newcastle United at the weekend.

Two of the club’s well-respected legends in Ian Wright and Tony Adams have expressed their disappointment in Aubameyang, with the latter urging Arteta to make a bold call and drop the 32-year-old.

Ahead of a crunch clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday, GOAL’s Kolade Daniel takes a look at the recent reactions surrounding Aubameyang.

Specifically, what do fans think about the Arsenal captain’s current struggles?

Aubameyang’s poor form: Lack of chances created or the forward to blame?

Despite seven total goals and two assists across all competitions, some African supporters believe the Arsenal captain can no longer justify his inclusion in the starting XI.

“Gabriel Martinelli deserves more playing time than Aubameyang,” says Twitter user @WelBeast.

@Chimamkpam_ also had many opinions on the Arsenal captain, ultimately expressing his sympathy for the 32-year-old.

“Woke up thinking about Aubameyang and how far he has fallen. Was it the move to Arsenal, or is it just that thing with African players not being able to remain at the top for long? This man used to give Lewandowski a run for his money, came to PL and bullied the others. Sad.”

Being the leader that he is, it is only a given that much is expected of him, as explained by another fan.

@lorfadi said: “Aubameyang is Arsenal’s oldest player at 32 and the highest paid but he’s doing nothing useful lately. He needs to step up and help the rest as a leader.”

Martinelli put in a good shift against Newcastle, with a goal to go with and some believe he deserves an extended run in the starting lineup.

Arsenal should get Martinelli and Aubameyang upfront against Manchester United, believes @yofada.

In line with the above thought, @Klarence_0 believes Martinelli’s ‘form’ could not have come at a better time.

“Good time for Martinelli to pick up form, ahead of Aubameyang’s Afcon departure,'' he said.

In Aubameyang’s defence, Arsenal have created the fewest chances among the current top seven sides. However, questions remain of what he offers to the team as a whole.

Good strikers convert few chances that come their way and the Gunners captain has done a woeful job of that in recent times.

Arteta has a tough call to make and the presence of Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette lying in wait surely means Aubameyang must step up his game – and fast - or will eventually lose his place as a regular.