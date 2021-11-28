Arteta should 'do a Wenger' with out of form Aubameyang - Tony Adams

Arsenal legend Tony Adams believes current boss Mikel Arteta should take a leaf from former manager Arsene Wenger's book by dropping "out of form" captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 32-year-old Gabon international has been struggling in front of goal for the past few matches.

The striker has gone four matches without scoring and after an anonymous display in a 4-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend, the skipper also missed a sitter in a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

It is for the aforementioned reasons the now 55-year-old believes other players should be given a chance to lead the attacking department.

"You’ve got the Aubameyang question why he’s not scoring, he’s not firing on all cylinders and you’ve got people like [Alexandre] Lacazette," Adams told Stadium Astro as quoted by Metro.

"Do you actually take Aubameyang out of the team and give [Gabriel] Martinelli a run or Lacazette a run and say I’m going to take you out?

"Arsene Wenger would have done. He would have looked after the physiology of his player. I can’t remember how old he is but he’s getting on now, he’s a forward, he’s out of form goalscoring-wise."

The former defender believes the striker needs a few weeks of rest to get back to his best like at the start of the season.

"It might be best to give him a rest for a few weeks and then in the New Year, last six months. He can give me a good run," Adams continued.

"The team is doing alright at the moment. If you just want an out-and-out goalscorer Lacazette is the man he is a fantastic finisher and he could quite easily do Aubameyang’s position with Martinelli backing him up.

"There could be a cause for taking him out of the team at the moment."

This season, Aubameyang has scored four league goals and managed one assist.

The North Londoners are placed fifth on the table with 23 points from 13 matches. They have managed seven wins, two draws, and four losses, scoring 15 goals and conceding 17 in the process.