Alli wants PSG transfer but Tottenham demands could rule out move

The 24-year-old has been frozen out by Jose Mourinho, starting just six total matches this season

Dele Alli is hoping to complete a move to to reunite with former manager Mauricio Pochettino, but 's demands could rule out any potential transfer.

Alli has been cast aside by Jose Mourinho at Tottenham this season, playing a total of just 74 minutes in the Premier League.

Mourinho recently hinted that the 24-year-old is unhappy in north London, but refused to say if he'd sanction a move away.

“The question is if I let Dele go without getting a player in exchange and I’m not going to answer that," Mourinho said.

“It’s not a question that I am comfortable to answer. Of course, I would know how to answer. But I am not ready to answer. I am not ready to make public my vision of the situation.”

Sources have confirmed to Goal that PSG are interested in ending Alli's nightmare under Mourinho. The side's new boss Pochettino developed a strong working relationship with Alli during his time in charge of Spurs, with the international a vital part of the team that reached the 2019 final.

Alli is also keen on a move to the French capital, but any potential switch is complicated by uncompromising Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Levy is known as a tough negotiator and though he has not given PSG an exact amount they'd need to pay for Alli, he has sent them a clear message that he will offer no discount despite the player's lack of minutes under Mourinho.

The French club are also not interested in a loan without an option to buy, which could make any move for Alli difficult amid Financial Fair Play concerns.

Alli has a contract with Spurs through 2024.

Though Alli may not be moving to Paris the Ligue 1 champions could soon see an attacker leave the club, with Julian Draxler potentially set for an exit this month.

The 27-year-old has made just 11 total appearances for PSG this season and with his contract set to expire in June, this month will be the last chance for PSG to earn any money for the international.

Draxler, though, is not in a rush to leave the club and could stick around through the end of the 2020-21 campaign.