VIDEO: WSL star Alisha Lehmann reveals shock time she wakes up on a non-training day, New Year’s resolution for 2024 & philosophy that she lives her life by Alisha LehmannWSLWomen's footballAston Villa WomenSwitzerland

Alisha Lehmann has revealed the shock time that she wakes up on a non-training day, her New Year’s resolution and the saying she lives her life by.