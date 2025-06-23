Why Alejandro Garnacho posed in Marcus Rashford Aston Villa shirt as fellow Man Utd outcast responds to post that sparked fury among Red Devils fans

The reasons for Alejandro Garnacho donning a Marcus Rashford Aston Villa shirt have been revealed, following anger from Manchester United fans.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Argentina international Garnacho is currently enjoying a summer break. While on holiday, the 20-year-old winger has shared a number of pictures on social media. One of those sees him wearing a Villa jersey with 'Rashford 9' on the back.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

United supporters have been quick to condemn Garnacho, with questions already being asked of his commitment to the Red Devils’ cause. The youngster admitted on the back of a substitute appearance in the Europa League final that he will be mulling over options when it comes to his future.

Article continues below

Getty/GOAL

DID YOU KNOW?

Ruben Amorim is reportedly happy to move Garnacho on, generating a fee from any transfer, while Rashford is another expected to be offloaded on a permanent basis after spending the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Villa Park.

TELL ME MORE

According to BBC Sport, sources have said Garnacho’s photo in a Rashford shirt is "merely a supportive one of his team-mate" - with both men graduating from the famed academy system at Old Trafford.

Instagram

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD?

Rashford commented on Garnacho’s post by saying "My brother" and including a love heart emoji in his response. The England international forward has stated his desire to play alongside Lamine Yamal at some stage, which is considered to be another nod towards a possible Barcelona transfer being on the cards.