France trailed Argentina 3-2 before the Bleus were given a penalty late on, with Mbappe stepping up to convert the spot kick.
WATCH: Mbappe scores extra-time penalty to match Geoff Hurst with World Cup final hat-trick
Getty
France trailed Argentina 3-2 before the Bleus were given a penalty late on, with Mbappe stepping up to convert the spot kick.
KYLIAN MBAPPE HAT-TRICK!!!!!— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 18, 2022
France's hero 🦸👊#BBCWorldCup #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/z5T2rxmBs5
MBAPPE TIES IT AGAIN— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022
3-3 IN THE 117TH MINUTE 😱 pic.twitter.com/EelVTJMRiI