WATCH: Mbappe scores extra-time penalty to match Geoff Hurst with World Cup final hat-trick

Peter McVitie
|
Kylian Mbappe France 2022 World Cup finalGetty
K. MbappéArgentina vs FranceArgentinaFranceWorld Cup

Kylian Mbappe became just the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final when he converted an extra-time penalty against Argentina.

France trailed Argentina 3-2 before the Bleus were given a penalty late on, with Mbappe stepping up to convert the spot kick.