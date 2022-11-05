WATCH: Bale scores latest goal in MLS playoff history to keep LAFC hopes alive

Gareth Bale scored a dramatic equalizer in extra time for LAFC to force penalties against Philadelphia Union.

Bale came on as late sub

Union took 3-2 lead in 120'+4'

Bale equalised in 120'+8'

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Real Madrid star leapt high to meet a cross into the box and powered his shot past the goalkeeper to set off wild celebrations.

