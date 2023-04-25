'Two different things!' - NYCFC loanee Valentin Castellanos compares his four-goal takedown of Real Madrid to MLS success

Girona forward Valentin 'Taty' Castellanos, on loan from MLS, called Tuesday a "dream night" after scoring four goals against Real Madrid.

Scored four times in 4-2 win

Acclimating quickly to La Liga

Says Spain is a very different challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? Castellanos led Girona to a stunning 4-2 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday, scoring twice in each half to take his season tally to 11 goals. Having already dominated MLS en route to a title with New York City FC, he's now tearing up La Liga.

His four goals were the most scored against Real Madrid in a single game in Spain's top flight since 1947.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It's the dream night," he told Movistar+. "We are playing against one of the best teams in the world, and I could not have imagined that [I would score four]. I will savor it with our supporters, my family, my relatives in Argentina, in Mendoza, who always support me. Between MLS and here, these are two different things. Scoring against Real Madrid was already a dream, so scoring four goals, I let you imagine.

"I'm very happy for the victory too, we needed it to get away from the relegation zone, and reach a little higher."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Girona are part of the City Football Group umbrella and Castellanos has previously drawn praise from Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, who watched him win an MLS title at NYCFC. At 24 years old, the forward seemingly has a bright future ahead.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CASTELLANOS? Girona are set to easily avoid relegation, as they are now 11 points clear of the drop zone, so they may try to keep Castellanos for the 2023-24 campaign as City Football Group strengthens its status in Spain.