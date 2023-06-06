Tottenham considering Harry Maguire transfer bid - which could help them keep Harry Kane away from Man Utd

Harry Maguire has been tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer and new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is interested in signing him.

Postecoglou appointed new Spurs manager

Wants to sign Harry Maguire

Defender not in Erik ten Hag's plans

WHAT HAPPENED? Newly-appointed Spurs manager Postecoglou, who was previously in charge of Celtic, is interested in signing out-of-favour United centre-back Maguire this summer, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford for some time, and although he is keen to remain at the club, head coach Erik ten Hag doesn't consider him to be a part of his plans and is willing to sell the England international.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Postecoglou, who has penned a four-year deal with Spurs, will be involved in the decision making when it comes to transfers. With the defence an area that Tottenham need to bolster, the Australian has set his sights on Maguire.

Moreover, the centre-back shares a close relationship with Kane. Given that Spurs' talisman has just one year left on his contract and is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid or United, Maguire's arrival may help Spurs retain their talisman.

WHAT NEXT FOR HARRY MAGUIRE? The 30-year-old will be in action for England this summer, who are taking on Malta and North Macedonia in Group C of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.