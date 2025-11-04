Where to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Thunder roll into Tuesday's NBC Coast 2 Coast showcase looking to keep their red-hot start alive against the Clippers.

Los Angeles is coming in with a bounce after their NBA Cup triumph on Friday, sealed by a cold-blooded game-winning jumper from Kawhi Leonard that left the Pelicans stunned. The victory bumped the Clippers to 3-2 on the young season, sitting second in the Pacific.

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, has come storming out of the gates once again. The Thunder sit at 7-0 for the second straight year, becoming just the third team in league history to open back-to-back seasons with seven straight wins. On Sunday, they took flight and took apart New Orleans 137-106, completely grounding the Pelicans’ momentum.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Thunder will face off against the Clippers in an exciting NBA game on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET or 8:00 pm PT at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Date Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET or 8:00 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Thunder and the Clippers live on Peacock, NBC, and Fubo (in-market).

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers team news & key performers

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Oklahoma City now holds the best record in the league and remains the last unbeaten squad standing. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered his sixth game of 30-plus points this year and added 7 assists to steer the offense. Every other Thunder starter finished in double figures, which helped maintain rhythm and balance throughout the night.

The reigning champs are scoring 122.1 points per game this season while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. They sit fifth in the NBA in rebounds at 48.0 boards per outing and average 25.1 assists. Defensively, OKC continues to be disruptive, collecting 10.7 steals and swatting 5.3 shots a game. The Thunder took last season’s series against the Clippers 4-0 and averaged 114.5 points in those head-to-head meetings.

LA Clippers team news

Kawhi Leonard powered the Clippers attack with 34 points. James Harden followed with 24 points and a game-high 14 assists. Ivica Zubac came through with a double-double in the paint. John Collins chipped in 14 points from the bench to keep the offense flowing.

The Clippers are putting up 111.2 points per game this season while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor. They are pulling down 42.6 rebounds and handing out 24.8 assists per contest. On the defensive side, this group is active and aggressive. They rank inside the top ten in both steals and blocks, averaging 10.0 steals and 5.4 rejections per night. It is worth remembering that the Clippers struggled badly in this matchup last season. They dropped all four games to OKC and lost those meetings by an average of 9.8 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 03/24/25 NBA Los Angeles Clippers Oklahoma City Thunder 101–103 01/03/25 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Clippers 116–98 11/12/24 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Clippers 134–128 11/03/24 NBA Los Angeles Clippers Oklahoma City Thunder 92–105 02/23/24 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Clippers 129–107

