'A privilege' - Ryan Mason responds to being put in charge of Tottenham until the end of the season following Cristian Stellini's sacking

- Mason briefly led Spurs in 2021
- Stellini sacked after 6-1 loss on Sunday
- Mason back in charge
WHAT HAPPENED? Mason is in a familiar position, having also taken over amid crisis in 2021 after Jose Mourinho's departure from Tottenham. Back then, he became the youngest manager in Premier League history while winning his debut at 29 years old, and he now carries more experience into the role having served as an assistant to Antonio Conte.
Cristian Stellini briefly took over for Conte this term but was dismissed this week after a brutal 6-1 defeat at Newcastle, with Mason now in charge and asked to pick up the pieces.
WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a privilege to manage this great football club," Mason wrote on Twitter. "I'm ready for the challenge and know what it means to represent the club. I've never taken for granted the connection I have with our incredible fans and will work relentlessly with the players and staff to ensure that as a collective we fight for the badge at all times. Time to prepare and focus all of our energy into Thursday's game. COYS."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite their turmoil, Spurs remain in the hunt for a European place. Mason is expected to lead that charge for the remainder of the campaign before a permanent manager is appointed in the summer. Julian Nagelsmann and Vincent Kompany are believed to be among their top candidates.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? Tottenham have two difficult fixtures ahead in Manchester United and Liverpool that will likely determine whether they will play in Europe next year.