With Morocco in the World Cup semi-final, let's take a look back at Africa's most potent goalscorers.

Regardless of what happens in the World Cup semi-final, Morocco are already deeper in the tournament than any African team in the competition's history.

Their run has brought to the fore key moments and players in the continent's football ascendance at the World Cup.

We want to know whether you can name the very best African scorers in the tournament - in just one minute!