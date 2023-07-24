Surprise, surprise! PSG accept world-record €300m bid for wantaway Kylian Mbappe from Saudi club Al-Hilal

Harry Sherlock
20230723_Mbappe(C)Getty images
K. MbappéPSGAl HilalPro LeagueLigue 1Transfers

Paris Saint-Germain have accepted a €300m (£259m/$332m) bid for wantaway Kylian Mbappe from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

  • Al-Hilal tabled world-record Mbappe bid
  • PSG have accepted offer
  • Mbappe set to negotiate with club

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG have accepted Al-Hilal's world-record offer for Mbappe, which includes the potential of the striker earning a €700m (£604m/$775m) salary for a year before he potentially moves to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. Mbappe had informed PSG he intended to see out his contract and move on a free once the season ends but AFP now reports that he will negotiate with the Pro League club.

More to follow...

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

155796 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 59188Jude Bellingham
  • 15731Christopher Nkunku
  • 11678Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 13834Mason Mount
  • 7545Sandro Tonali
  • 18649Other
155796 Votes