Surprise, surprise! PSG accept world-record €300m bid for wantaway Kylian Mbappe from Saudi club Al-Hilal

- Al-Hilal tabled world-record Mbappe bid
- PSG have accepted offer
- Mbappe set to negotiate with club
WHAT HAPPENED? PSG have accepted Al-Hilal's world-record offer for Mbappe, which includes the potential of the striker earning a €700m (£604m/$775m) salary for a year before he potentially moves to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. Mbappe had informed PSG he intended to see out his contract and move on a free once the season ends but AFP now reports that he will negotiate with the Pro League club.
More to follow...
