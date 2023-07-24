Surprise, surprise! PSG accept world-record €300m bid for wantaway Kylian Mbappe from Saudi club Al-Hilal

Paris Saint-Germain have accepted a €300m (£259m/$332m) bid for wantaway Kylian Mbappe from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal tabled world-record Mbappe bid

PSG have accepted offer

Mbappe set to negotiate with club

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG have accepted Al-Hilal's world-record offer for Mbappe, which includes the potential of the striker earning a €700m (£604m/$775m) salary for a year before he potentially moves to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. Mbappe had informed PSG he intended to see out his contract and move on a free once the season ends but AFP now reports that he will negotiate with the Pro League club.

More to follow...