Post Office hits back at Sarri after Juventus boss' 'low pressure' claims

Poste Italiane has responded to comments made by the coach suggesting that postal workers are not under as much scrutiny as football managers

The Italian Post Office has delivered a swift response to manager Maurizio Sarri for suggesting their job is not scrutinised to the same extent as his own as a football manager.

Former coach Sarri was discussing the pressure he is under after his side lost their place at the top of to when they lost to Hellas Verona last weekend.

Sarri then attended a dinner with club president Andrea Agnelli and sporting director Fabio Paratici, which led to rumours that he would be sacked and former head coach, Massimiliano Allegri, would return.

He said the dinner was pre-arranged some time ago, but this did not prevent speculation around his future at the defending Italian champions.

At his latest press conference in response to the idea that his job is under scrutiny, Sarri replied: "If I didn't want to be under pressure I would have worked at the Post Office.”

The Italian Post Office did not take kindly to the words of the 61-year-old, and responded with a statement on Twitter.

"Contrary to what Mr. Sarri claims, pressure does exist at the Post Office," it read. "It is responsible to citizens, businesses and public administrations.

“Poste Italiane invites Mr. Sarri to spend a few minutes of his precious time discovering that the Poste is the largest company in the country, chosen by young graduates as one of the most attractive companies to work with, which has achieved one of the best stock market performances in 2019 and ranks third, worldwide, among Italian companies in terms of image and reputation.

“We are waiting for him in one of our 15,000 centres so that he can see our daily work in person.”

Juventus will face in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday, with two Serie A games to come before they return to action in the last 16 against at the end of the month.

It is an important time for the club who will be expected to fight on all three fronts, and after eight Serie A titles on the bounce, surrendering their Scudetto is unthinkable and unacceptable.

Should Sarri be given his marching orders, the relevant tax documents will no doubt be sent out via the most prompt of first-class deliveries.