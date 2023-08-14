Paris Saint-Germain tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Catch PSG in action this season

It's another season and another title defense in Ligue 1 for champions Paris Saint-Germain as the French heavyweights look to challenge for glory again in 2023-24. A transformative off-season has reshaped the contours of Les Parisiens, but with new boss Luis Enrique at the helm, hopes will be high for success once again.

It is one particular success that continues to elude them at Parc des Princes, too, with their parade of trophies on the domestic front not entirely masking the continued hunger to finally convert their financial dominance off the field into European success on it in the UEFA Champions League.

The club's vociferous supporters will descend once again as they continue to chase glory, but how can you get a ticket to ensure you can see PSG in action this campaign? Let GOAL talk you through your options for catching them in 2023-24, including where to find tickets and how much they'll cost.

Upcoming Paris Saint-Germain tickets for sale and ticket prices

With a busy campaign set to throw up challenges at home and abroad this term, PSG have their work cut out as they compete on multiple fronts. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures at Parc des Princes:

List of Paris Saint-Germain home fixtures

Date Fixture Price Sun Aug 13 Lorient TBC Sun Aug 27 Lens TBC Sun Sep 17 Nice TBC Sun Sep 24 Marseille TBC Sun Oct 22 Strasbourg TBC

There aren't many teams who can boast a trophy cabinet like PSG. France's most successful club, despite only coming into existence just over half a century ago, has amassed over forty major honors and has enjoyed success on nearly every front.

2023 marks 50 years since they moved into their current home of Parc des Princes, where they have written their name in history time and again. Last term's latest league triumph marked their 11th top-flight title overall, though they remain pretty barren in terms of European joy, having previously won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1996 against Rapid Wien.

The popularity of Parc des Princes means it has hosted various major events beyond PSG, too, playing host to games at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, Euro 2016, and the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. In addition, it hosted matches during the 2007 Rugby World Cup and was a popular venue for international concert tours following the turn of the century.

Where can I buy Paris Saint-Germain tickets?

Fans looking to buy a ticket for a game at Parc des Princes this season can purchase their spot from Paris Saint-Germain's official ticket portal, which customers can find at billetterie.psg.fr/en/. This term, the website is the official first-hand retailer for Paris Saint-Germain home tickets.

You can also look at options with StubHub if you are happy to obtain a ticket through the second-hand market, with the resale site among the more recognizable options for fans considering alternative avenues.

Paris Saint-Germain tickets: benefits, prices, and availability

As one of the biggest soccer competitions on the global stage, finding yourself match tickets to catch Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 can be a tough gig. Below, GOAL lays out the two options you can choose for regular tickets:

Paris Saint-Germain season tickets; benefits, pricing, and availability

The only way to ensure you have a place at every Ligue 1 home fixture at Parc des Princes is to be a season ticket holder with Paris Saint-Germain. A pass for the whole term will give fans entry to all league games played by the club at the stadium, and often brings additional perks such as priority booking for knockout fixtures and European competition.

Unfortunately, with the club's popularity arguably close to an all-time high, season tickets are unavailable for new supporters, with existing customers causing overwhelming demand. Current holders can renew ahead of each new campaign, but those looking to pick one up for the first time must sign up for a waiting list provided by the club.

Paris Saint-Germain matchday tickets: options, categories, and prices

With season tickets subsequently off the market, most Paris Saint-Germain supporters and fans who otherwise attend matches this term at Parc des Princes will have a single gameday ticket for their fixture of choice instead.

These are sold on a match-by-match basis and are offered at a variety of prices, dictated by factors such as fixture, seat location, and opponent across the course of a season. Prices appear to be not currently listed by the club despite several on-sale dates, but you can find the stand options for Paris Saint-Germain games below:

Category Adult Senior Student Junior Tribune Paris N/A N/A N/A N/A Tribune Borelli N/A N/A N/A N/A Tribune Auteuil N/A N/A N/A N/A Tribune Boulogne N/A N/A N/A N/A

FAQs

Where can I stay around Parc des Princes?

Fans making the journey to Parc des Princes to catch a PSG match can choose from a plethora of hotels and other accommodation options that surround both the ground and are located across the wider Paris metropolitan area.

The interactive map below shows what is available in the immediate vicinity of the stadium, while the city's transportation links also make it possible to opt for a stay further afield around your matchday experience:

Where can I buy Paris Saint-Germain hospitality tickets?

If you'd like to enjoy your matchday experience with a touch of class this term, then you can make inquiries about purchasing a hospitality package if you want to catch Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 action at Parc des Princes this season.

Hospitality packages allow fans to catch a game in luxury surroundings, with varied options running from pre-match fine dining and function suites to private boxes and access to post-match celebrations.

You can purchase hospitality for Paris Saint-Germain matches from https://billetterie.psg.fr/en/home-vip, while you can also make inquiries with the club directly to explore your options.

Packages at Parc des Princes include:

Collective Clubs - A luxury all-inclusive dining experience in a private lounge, with seats in the Tribune Borelli and a private Parc des Princes entrance.

- A luxury all-inclusive dining experience in a private lounge, with seats in the Tribune Borelli and a private Parc des Princes entrance. Vendome Club - A luxury cocktail buffet dining experience in a private lounge, with seats in the Tribune Borelli and a private Parc des Princes entrance.

- A luxury cocktail buffet dining experience in a private lounge, with seats in the Tribune Borelli and a private Parc des Princes entrance. Avenue Du Parc - A luxury cocktail buffet dining experience in a private box with seating for up to 15 guests and additional concierge service.

- A luxury cocktail buffet dining experience in a private box with seating for up to 15 guests and additional concierge service. International Space - A luxury cocktail buffet dining experience in an open-plan lounge, available in pre-and-post-match options.

- A luxury cocktail buffet dining experience in an open-plan lounge, available in pre-and-post-match options. Etoile Club - A luxury cocktail buffet dining experience in a private box with seating for up to 12 guests and additional concierge service.

- A luxury cocktail buffet dining experience in a private box with seating for up to 12 guests and additional concierge service. Princes Lounge - A three-course cocktail buffet dining experience served in a panoramic lounge at the top of the Tribune Borelli, with a reserved seat below.

- A three-course cocktail buffet dining experience served in a panoramic lounge at the top of the Tribune Borelli, with a reserved seat below. Louvre Lounge - A three-course cocktail buffet dining experience served in one of two refined lounges located within the Tribune Borelli.

- A three-course cocktail buffet dining experience served in one of two refined lounges located within the Tribune Borelli. Monceau Lounge - A cocktail buffet dining experience served in an elegantly modern lounge, with prime seating near the touchline in the Tribune Paris.

- A cocktail buffet dining experience served in an elegantly modern lounge, with prime seating near the touchline in the Tribune Paris. Concorde Lounge - A pre-match cocktail buffet dining experience and post-match gourmet meal, either side of prime seating in the Tribune Borelli.

- A pre-match cocktail buffet dining experience and post-match gourmet meal, either side of prime seating in the Tribune Borelli. Europe Space - An all-inclusive pre-match cocktail selection on a private lounge terrace, enjoyed before taking your seat in the Tribune Borelli.

- An all-inclusive pre-match cocktail selection on a private lounge terrace, enjoyed before taking your seat in the Tribune Borelli. La Galerie Lounge - A luxury pre-match dining experience located next to the players' hall, with an all-inclusive beverage selection throughout your stay.

- A luxury pre-match dining experience located next to the players' hall, with an all-inclusive beverage selection throughout your stay. Opera and Tuileries Lounge - A luxury three-course cocktail buffet dining experience in a crisply modern lounge, located in the Tribune Paris.

- A luxury three-course cocktail buffet dining experience in a crisply modern lounge, located in the Tribune Paris. Republique Lounge - A centrally located private lounge experience located within the Tribune Borelli, complete with pre-and-post-match refreshments.

- A centrally located private lounge experience located within the Tribune Borelli, complete with pre-and-post-match refreshments. Saint-Germain Lounge - A pre-and-post-match cocktail buffet dining experience served in a lounge at the heart of the Tribune Paris.

- A pre-and-post-match cocktail buffet dining experience served in a lounge at the heart of the Tribune Paris. Hausmann Lounge - A three-course cocktail buffet dining experience served in a crisply modern lounge located within the Tribune Borelli.

When do Paris Saint-Germain hospitality tickets go on sale?

Paris Saint-Germain hospitality tickets are already on sale and open for inquiries. Head to the club's official website to purchase and/or register your interest in a package for a match.

Please be aware that hospitality options are often limited, and that an expression of interest does not guarantee a seat.

How can I check Paris Saint-Germain ticket availability?

As one of Ligue 1's most popular clubs, demand is often high for Paris Saint-Germain matches, meaning tickets can sell out through official channels far in advance of fixtures.

The easiest way to check availability for Paris Saint-Germain matches will be through the club's official website, at billetterie.psg.fr/en/.

Can I buy Paris Saint-Germain tickets without a membership?

On some occasions, you can buy Paris Saint-Germain tickets without a club membership. However, you will not be in an advantageous place to get the jump on other fans who are. Club membership gives you priority when purchasing tickets for games at Parc des Princes.

How can I buy Paris Saint-Germain away tickets?

You can purchase Paris Saint-Germain away tickets through the club's official website, though they will be generally sold on a first-come-first-served basis to season ticket holders and existing members. Alternatively, you can try to get them through the opposition club's ticket portal, but you may need to be a member.

If you cannot find a seat that way, you can always look at StubHub to see if a resale option is available for your chosen game.

How hard is it to get Paris Saint-Germain tickets?

With Ligue 1's champion club among the most popular in the world,, it can be tough to get tickets to catch a Paris Saint-Germain match. However, it is not impossible to land a seat.

Ensure you have explored all options available through the club's ticket portal and StubHub. There may be ticket drops close to the game, or varied resale options available the nearer you get to a certain fixture.

How do I buy cheap Paris Saint-Germain tickets?

The smartest place to purchase cheap Paris Saint-Germain tickets will be through the club's official ticket portal, at billetterie.psg.fr/en/. Despite demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for fixtures at Parc des Princes at a lower price.

You can also buy cheap Paris Saint-Germain tickets through resale with StubHub. However, make sure you have read the terms and conditions surrounding any individual ticket and resale, and double-check that you are purchasing from a trusted source, so as not to be caught out by touts.

What is the best way to travel to Parc des Princes?

The best way to travel to Parc des Princes is by public transportation or on foot. The nearest stop to the ground is Porte de Saint-Cloud, on the Paris Metro.

In addition, Parc des Princes is served by additional transportation. To find out more information, check the club's website.

Can I book a tour of Parc des Princes?

You can book a stadium tour of Parc des Princes, with Paris Saint-Germain offering a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of one of the game's most successful clubs during the off-season.

In addition, limited packages are available to make the trip in the evening, under the dramatic floodlights. Prices start from €30.00. For more details, visit the club's website.