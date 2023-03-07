Lionel Messi animated series in development as Sony Music Entertainment announces partnership with Argentina & PSG superstar

Sony Music Entertainment have announced a partnership with Lionel Messi for production of an animated series inspired by the Argentina star's life.

Messi partners with Sony Music Entertainment

Animated series in development

Messi play against Bayern on Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED? The premium content division of Sony Music Entertainment have entered into a partnership with Leo Messi Management SL to develop the series, which will be available in English and Spanish among a host of other languages. The series is aimed at younger audiences, and will depict the Paris Saint-Germain forward as a child negotiating his way past various obstacles while travelling through a video game - with original music set to be provided by Sony Music Entertainment artists and composers.

WHAT THEY SAID: Messi, who finally became a World Cup winner with Argentina at Qatar 2022, expressed his excitement over the project when the official announcement was made on Monday, saying: "Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved animated series and my kids are big fans of animated characters. Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfills one of my dreams! I would like to thank Sony Music for joining this project and we hope that everyone will like the result, especially the girls and the boys."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sony Music Entertainment's executive vice president Fernando Cabral added: "It is a privilege for Sony Music to collaborate with Lionel Messi on this project to showcase the power and lessons of sports in partnership with the greatest football player of all time and one of the greatest athletes in history."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? The 35-year-old will be next seen in action on Wednesday night, when PSG face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.