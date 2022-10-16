Explained: Why Barcelona have owl logo on jersey in El Clasico vs Real Madrid

Barcelona will feature an owl logo on their shirts for the Clasico clash with Real Madrid on Sunday.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet for the first El Clasico fixture of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Sunday.

When the Catalan giants step out onto the pitch in Madrid, fans will see that their shirts have an owl logo printed on them in place of the usual sponsor.

Owl logo on Barcelona jersey - explained

La Liga club Barcelona is joining with main sponsor Spotify to celebrate the achievements of popular rapper-singer Drake.

The Canadian is an internationally acclaimed artist, a winner of four Grammy awards and the first to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify.

Barcelona will wear the artist's owl logo for the Clasico fixture against Madrid on Sunday.

Drake, who has won over 275 awards during his career, took to social media expressed his delight: “This doesn’t feel real but it is.”

Barcelona’s vice-president of marketing, Juli Guiu, has told the club’s official website: “For the first time in our history, we are replacing the name of our main partner on the front of the jersey with an internationally acclaimed artist in Drake, winner of 4 Grammy awards and record breaker in different categories, such as being the first artist to accumulate 50 billion streams on Spotify. This initiative shows our potential to become a unique platform to offer experiences that help bring us closer to our fans while reaching out to new audiences around the world.

Will Barcelona continue to wear special jerseys?

According to Barcelona's statement upon unveiling the special kit for El Clasico: "this type of exchange on the front of the jersey is scheduled to happen more as the season progresses." Hence the fans can expect more collaborations during the 2022-23 season.

As part of the initiative to recognise Drake's 50 billion streams on Spotify, Xavi’s team will also wear a special version of the jersey during the pre-match warm up featuring the number 50 on the back and the Spotify logo on the front.