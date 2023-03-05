WATCH: It had to be Cody Gakpo! Man Utd fall behind at Anfield as former transfer target produces STUNNING finish for Liverpool

Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo scored the opening goal of the game against Manchester United having been linked with the Red Devils before leaving PSV.

Linked with Man Utd

Ended up on Merseyside instead

Nets opener in huge match

WHAT HAPPENED? Jurgen Klopp's men played host to Erik ten Hag and co at Anfield in the Premier League and with the first half looking set to end 0-0, the Reds' Dutch winger broke the deadlock.

Indeed, after Andy Robertson slid in a fine through ball down the left flank, Gapko showed great composure to cut in on his right foot and bend the ball into the bottom corner.

