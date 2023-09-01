'Great deal for all of us' - Brighton confirm arrival of Ansu Fati from Barcelona on season-long loan

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has completed a temporary move to the Premier League with Brighton.

Fati leaves Barcelona on loan

Moves to Premier League

Seagulls thrilled with deal

WHAT HAPPENED: Brighton have announced the arrival of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati on a season-long loan. The Spain international arrives at the Premier League side in search of regular minutes after losing prominence at the Camp Nou and starting Barcelona's first three games of the season on the bench.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back at the level he deserves to be," manager Roberto De Zerbi told the club's official website.

More to follow...

Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 102380 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 45% Manchester City

16% Arsenal

14% Manchester United

12% Liverpool

6% Chelsea

6% Other 102380 Votes