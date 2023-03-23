Bayern Munich concerned about 'unfit' Sadio Mane with ex-Liverpool man enduring difficult run in Germany

Thomas Hindle
|
sadio-mane(C)Getty Images
S. ManéBayern MünchenBundesliga

Bayern Munich are becoming worried about the fitness and form of former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

  • Mane struggled since injury return
  • No goals, one assist in five appearances
  • In Senegal squad for Afcon qualifying

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegalese forward made a high-profile move to Germany last summer, and enjoyed a positive start to his Bayern tenure before needing surgery for a lower leg injury in December. The player has been far short of his best since his return, and the club are growing concerned by his poor form, according to Sport1.

🏆 TOP STORY: Ronaldo reflects on his Man Utd misery

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Will Pep Guardiola leave Man City?

🚨 MUST READ: Inside the mind of Emi Martinez

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane has made five appearances since his injury return, registering one assist and failing to score in two starts. He was most recently removed at half-time of Bayern's 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend. Mane has 11 goals and five assists in 28 appearances this year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report claims that Mane has lost his signature explosiveness, and has a far lower win-rate in one-on-one duels since his return. The club are also reportedly concerned that a switch of position into a more central role is responsible for his downturn in form. He was prolific as a left-winger, and later false-nine, under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Sadio ManeGetty

Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2021-22Getty Images

Julian Nagelsmann Bayern Munich 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mane has been named in the Senegal squad as the reigning African champions take on Mozambique twice in Afcon qualifying this week.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

36901 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 22%Karim Benzema
  • 36%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 13%Robert Lewandowski
  • 12%Kylian Mbappe
  • 13%Victor Osimhen
36901 Votes

Editors' Picks