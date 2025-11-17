Zinedine Zidane's return! Ex-Real Madrid boss poised to become France boss after 2026 World Cup

Zidane’s anticipated return to the sidelines may finally become reality. As reported by AS, France intend to appoint him as their next national team manager once Deschamps completes his final tournament at the 2026 World Cup. For months Zidane has hinted that he is ready to coach again, and France have been waiting for the right moment to bring him home.

The timing aligns with France’s need for renewal. Critics have increasingly lamented Deschamps’ recent handling of the squad, arguing that his approach has turned predictable, conservative and overly dependent on earlier experiments. Many felt the team had stopped evolving in key areas such as tactical flexibility, attacking variety and squad rotation.

Zidane’s arrival is therefore viewed as a chance to inject new flavour into a team rich with talent but in need of a fresh tactical lens.