Harrogate Town v Wrexham AFC - Emirates FA Cup First RoundGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Wrexham's Wembley dream dashed! Red Dragons & Paul Mullin suffer penalty heartbreak against Peterborough in EFL Trophy semi-final after agonising last-ditch equaliser

WrexhamWrexham vs PeterboroughPeterboroughEFL Trophy

Wrexham crashed out of the Football League Trophy semi-finals in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night, with Peterborough reaching back-to-back finals.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham failed to protect a two-goal lead from first half
  • Peterborough staged dramatic comeback
  • Red Dragons out of Football League Trophy
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches