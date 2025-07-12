Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'Utter disgrace' - Rio Ferdinand savages Arsenal fan base for criticism that 'vilified, bullied and embarrassed' Noni Madueke ahead of £52m transfer from Chelsea

N. MaduekeR. FerdinandArsenalChelseaPremier League

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has blasted a section of the Arsenal fan base which has severely criticised Noni Madueke on social media.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ferdinand publicly defends Madueke
  • Launches attack on Arsenal fans for criticising the winger
  • Madueke set to make move from Chelsea
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Singapore Festival of Football

Which jersey will you be wearing at the Singapore Football Festival?

Singapore Festival of Football
121 Votes
Join the Singapore Football Festival
Join the Singapore Football Festival

Next matches