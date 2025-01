As a result of the defeat, the Rossoneri fall outside the top-eight of the UCL, into the knockout round playoffs - with Musah's red looming large

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yunus Musah sees red for AC Milan

Midfielder handed two yellows in first half of UCL clash

First sending off of his Rossoneri career Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱