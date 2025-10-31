Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals exactly when he began learning Spanish ahead of blockbuster summer move to Real Madrid

Addressing an audience which included Real club president Florentino Perez, Alexander-Arnold surprised football fans around the world when - in Spanish - he said it was a "dream come true" to switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Thank you so much to president Florentino Perez and Real Madrid for this opportunity," he said. "Signing for a club like Real Madrid doesn't happen every day. It's a dream come true. I'm very happy and proud to be here. I'm eager to show the club and the fans what I can do.

"I want to show them what I can do, I want to win many titles, be champions, and continue to grow and enjoy football with the best in the world."