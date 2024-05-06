The streets won't forget: Why Newcastle cult hero Hatem Ben Arfa never returned on his 'phenomenal' potential

The France forward showed flashes of brilliance during his career, but he never showed the consistency required to make it at the highest level

Ever since his rise to stardom at Lyon, Hatem Ben Arfa has generated headlines around the world for good and bad reasons. The attacking midfielder has represented a total of 10 clubs across a bizarre career that started with so much promise, but has fizzled out into free agency at the age of 37.

The 15-time France international is not officially retired, but he has been without a club since a dismal six-month spell at Lille ended in 2022, and it is hard to imagine him making a return to the game considering his age and his reputation as a difficult figure.

His wealth of potential once saw him named one of the most exciting prospects in Europe and, although he is largely seen as a wasted talent, his thrilling demonstrations of skill on the pitch and his controversial status off of it earned him cult-hero status.

So, what's the story behind Ben Arfa's unusual rise and fall, and why is he one of those beloved footballers that the streets will simply never forget? GOAL dives into the highs and lows of a talent once coveted by many of the world's top teams...