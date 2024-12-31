Arise, Sir Gareth! Former England boss Southgate given knighthood in King's New Year honours list

Getty ImagesMitchell FrettonArise, Sir Gareth! Former England boss Southgate given knighthood in King's New Year honours listG. SouthgateEnglandEuropean ChampionshipWorld CupGareth Southgate has been awarded a knighthood for his services as England national team boss between 2016 and 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSouthgate named on New Years honours listRewarded for eight-year spell as England bossLed Three Lions to two major finalsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱