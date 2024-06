VIDEO: Portugal's Goncalo Ramos gets wiped out by steward chasing Cristiano Ronaldo-hunting pitch invader as Euro 2024 clash descends into utter chaos PortugalGoncalo RamosTurkiye vs PortugalTurkiyeEuropean Championship

Goncalo Ramos was sent tumbling by a steward chasing after a pitch invader as Portugal's victory over Turkey descended into chaos.