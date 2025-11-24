Getty
'One or two clubs have had their eye on him' - Stuttgart expecting transfer offers for 'outstanding' Man Utd & Real Madrid target
The growing chase for Angelo Stiller
Stuttgart find themselves at the centre of one of Europe’s most intriguing transfer stories, as Stiller’s remarkable rise continues to attract elite clubs. The 24-year-old deep-lying playmaker has been linked for months with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and a host of Premier League sides.
Sporting director Wohlgemuth, speaking on Sky, attempted to steady the growing speculation. “He has a contract with us. It’s far too early to speculate about that,” he said when asked about potential summer departures. “Of course, one or two clubs will have had their eye on him. He's having an outstanding season. Maybe he'll even play in a World Cup, we'll see. We're happy he's with us.”
Despite the calm public tone, Stuttgart privately accept that Stiller has reached a level that naturally draws heavyweight attention, especially after a season in which his influence has been impossible to ignore.
Europe’s elite are circling Stiller
The Spanish giants, undergoing a period of midfield transition following the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in consecutive seasons, identified Stiller as a long-term organiser capable of anchoring the Bernabeu midfield for years.
Stiller himself is reported to favour Madrid over Premier League projects, viewing Los Blancos as the ideal next step. While no formal bid has been made, Madrid’s informal approach in 2025 has kept the story simmering.
Reports from Spain note that head coach Xabi Alonso views Stiller as a natural successor to Kroos being a calm, technically immaculate deep-lying conductor who controls rhythm rather than relying on physical explosiveness. Alonso had monitored him closely during his time at Bayer Leverkusen and is said to have personally endorsed him as a 'priority target' for Madrid’s future core.
But Madrid are not alone. The Red Devils and Liverpool have monitored him closely, while Bayern, the club where he was developed, and Dortmund have both discussed internal strategies for 2026. For a midfielder who arrived from Hoffenheim for €5.5 million in 2023, Stiller’s trajectory has been nothing short of meteoric.
Breakout season and Stiller's rising value
Stiller’s appeal is grounded in a remarkable 2024-25 season, which established him as one of Europe’s most complete young midfielders. Across all competitions, he made 47 appearances, scoring four goals and providing 11 assists which are extraordinary numbers for a deep-lying playmaker.
His influence extended beyond individual brilliance. Stiller played a decisive role in Stuttgart’s DFB-Pokal triumph, anchoring midfield throughout their cup run. Further, his form earned him five caps for the German national team following his debut in 2024.
Since joining Stuttgart from Hoffenheim 2023, his market value has multiplied, and European interest reflects just how quickly he has risen from promising talent to elite-level organiser. This season the German international has scored one goal and registered five assists.
Contracts, clauses and what next?
Stuttgart moved early to secure Stiller’s future, offering an improved extension in early 2025 that runs until 2028 and elevates him to one of the club’s top earners. The contract includes a release clause estimated around €40m, though it does not activate until summer 2026. Crucially, Stuttgart also hold an internal option to buy out the clause for around €2m, meaning they could remove it at any time and negotiate freely with interested clubs.
Despite this, Stuttgart’s internal valuation sits much higher. Reports in Germany suggest the club would demand at least €50m if approached before 2026, especially given the global interest. Wohlgemuth acknowledges the persistent speculation but insists the club remain calm: “That’s part of the entertainment we have to cover. But there’s nothing concrete. He can concentrate fully on Stuttgart.”
Stiller, meanwhile, remains committed to Stuttgart’s project, but has also made no secret of his ambition to take the next step when the timing is right. With major clubs preparing summer strategies, the coming transfer window may be decisive. If Madrid, United or Liverpool formalise their interest, Stuttgart will face a pivotal decision over one of Germany’s most coveted midfielders.
