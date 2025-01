Napoli have reportedly made a €45 million bid for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho as they aim to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Napoli make bid for Garnacho

Offer falls short of United's valuation

Kvaratskhelia closing in on PSG move Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱