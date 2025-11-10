Getty Images Sport
'Extremely dangerous!' – Man Utd warned against launching pursuit of £100 million-rated Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton
Man Utd show interest in £100m-rated Wharton
Manchester United have intensified their long-running midfield recruitment discussions for the 2026 summer window, with Crystal Palace star Wharton emerging as one of the names under consideration. Having already spent big to overhaul their attack with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, the midfield is viewed internally as the next priority, following failed attempts to secure Carlos Baleba earlier in the year. Wharton has become a standout in the Premier League and for England, naturally drawing elite interest, but he recently played down rumours regarding United's interest and insisted he remains fully focused on Palace as they prepare a fresh contract offer.
United's interest comes amid admiration from Ruben Amorim, who wants a high-IQ playmaker capable of controlling tempo and offering long-term value. Wharton has been on their six-player midfield shortlist for January and beyond, yet Palace remain calm, with the player under contract until 2029 and no urgency from his camp to force a move. While whispers of a future Champions League dream persist, Wharton himself highlighted that transfer chatter means little without performance consistency, reinforcing that he will only entertain talks if official interest arrives.
Ex-striker warns Red Devils against massive transfer feee
Manchester United icon Louis Saha urged caution when assessing a move of this magnitude, issuing a clear warning over the financial and sporting risks associated with modern transfer inflation. Speaking to OLBG, he said: "I think Adam Wharton is a young lad. I do think that sometimes you have to be careful with those big signings. I consider this new market to be extremely dangerous for clubs because you can see the hype that goes up and then you're left surprised.
"It took a bit of time for Moises Caicedo to settle at Chelsea as well so there are big signings and sometimes the expectations are too high. You have to really read under the lines and that's not easy. That's really not an easy market.
"People can throw big numbers. The agents are very pleased with that. I am not a big fan of this."
Wharton's meteoric rise with Crystal Palace
Wharton's meteoric rise has seen him transform from Blackburn prospect into a Premier League standout and senior England international within two years. His calm distribution, composure under pressure and elite positional awareness have drawn praise from analysts who believe he represents the modern deep-lying controller profile coveted across Europe. Palace snapped him up for around £18m in early 2024, and he immediately played a key role in their FA Cup triumph and European push.
Interest from United has developed alongside Liverpool and Real Madrid, while the Eagles are readying an extension. Despite the noise, Wharton has maintained humility, stressing that rumours are simply part of the modern game and that his focus remains on delivering consistency at Selhurst Park.
The Eagles believe they are the ideal developmental environment for him, especially at his age, and intermediaries have hinted they expect interest to ignite fully after the 2026 World Cup.
What comes next?
Manchester United will continue to explore midfield reinforcements, but Saha's warning is food for thought as the club seeks value and stability after years of mixed recruitment success. Palace plan to intensify contract renewal discussions, protecting Wharton's value while giving him recognition for his performances, though summer interest could still reshape the landscape if bidding meets the club's expectations.
If United decide to move forward, their pursuit will likely be met with pushback from Crystal Palace, as they will likely look to invite a bidding war for Wharton, with Liverpool and Real Madrid also credited with interest in the midfielder. Meanwhile, Wharton's continued development for club and country will only fuel the debate around whether he is worth the eye-watering fee already being touted.
