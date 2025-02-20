Man Utd flop Antony told why ‘it’s not going to be easy’ to continue his red-hot start at Real Betis despite being ‘perfect’ for La Liga as club’s ex-boss weighs in on £85m winger
Manchester United flop Antony has been told why “it’s not going to be easy” for him to maintain red-hot form during a loan spell at Real Betis.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Brazilian winger struggled at Old Trafford
- Made an impressive impact in Spain
- Opponents aware of what he is capable of