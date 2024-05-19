'Will never be respected!' - Man City branded 'cheats' after clinching record fourth successive title as fuming fans remind 'corrupt' Premier League champions of 115 FFP charges
Rival football fans have united to pour scorn on Manchester City's fourth straight Premier League title win, alluding to their 115 FFP charges.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man City beat Arsenal to title again
- Set new Premier League record
- Fans brand the champions 'corrupt' amid FFP case