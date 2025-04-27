Man City 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Manchester City kits for the 2025-26 season.

Manchester City's partnership with Puma is set to roll on into the 2025-26 season, with the German sportswear giant sealing a deal worth a reported £65 million per year for the next decade. This agreement ensures Puma will continue as the club's main kit supplier through 2029.

While it's still a bit early to get a look at next season's designs, whispers are already making the rounds about the bold new look City will sport. After a relatively understated kit this season with just subtle detailing, it seems Pep Guardiola's men are ready to turn up the style factor in 2025-26 with something a bit more daring. Stay tuned for a kit that promises to make a statement!

City continues to sport the Etihad main sponsor along with OKX on the sleeves, GOAL takes a look at what the likes of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden will be wearing in the upcoming season...