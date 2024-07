Livid England fans call for Gareth Southgate to be 'prosecuted' after 'pathetic' first-half showing vs Slovakia - while Gary Neville blows up over 'illegal' selection decision for Euro 2024 last-16 tie EnglandGareth SouthgateEngland vs SlovakiaSlovakiaEuropean Championship

England fans were left fuming after a dire first-half performance by the Three Lions against Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024.