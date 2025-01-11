Liverpool player ratings vs Accrington Stanley: Hands off, Real Madrid! Trent Alexander-Arnold rockets Reds into FA Cup fourth round as dire Darwin Nunez gets swallowed up by League Two defenders

Liverpool will have expected a routine win over Accrington Stanley when the two sides were drawn together in the third round of the FA Cup, and that is exactly what they got, despite a spirited display from their League Two visitors.
After an initial period of frustration, the hosts had the lead after 28 minutes, as Darwin Nunez took on Trent Alexander-Arnold's clever pass, drove into the box and found Diogo Jota, who tapped home from close-range.
On the stroke of half-time, the Reds added a second in superb fashion. Alexander-Arnold found the top corner from the edge of the box, in what is a timely reminder of his quality.
Early in the second half, Accrington rattled the crossbar, but it was the closest they came, as the Reds saw out the game with a minimum of fuss, making a variety of changes, and adding a third with 15 minutes to go, as substitute Jayden Danns finished in front of the Kop.
Federico Chiesa had time to add some gloss with a long-range drive that kissed the post on its way in. The Reds are safely through to the fourth round.
