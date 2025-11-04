Lionesses legend pulls apart Mary Earps' 'baffling' comments on Hannah Hampton & accuses ex-England goalkeeper of 'disrespecting' Sarina Wiegman

Recalling being asked to write a book of her own, Williams explained in a column forTNT Sports that Earps must have known that the comments made about Hampton would have generated headlines, but the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper has hit out at the situation.

Williams called on Earps to be more specific if she was going to bring up Hampton at all: "If Mary is going to be open and honest about the situation, she needs to go into more detail about the supposed bad behaviour rather than leave it up in the air.

"I personally don't know if there was bad behaviour from Hannah, but even if that was the case, she served her punishment after being left out of the squad. If you look at Hannah's career from that moment onwards, I feel she has shown great growth, reflection and development to bounce back."