Lamine Yamal told why it is difficult for him to ‘be a Lionel Messi’ – but teenage wonderkid is tipped by Barcelona legend Rivaldo to become ‘best in the world’
Lamine Yamal is being tipped to become the “best in the world”, but Barcelona icon Rivaldo admits it will be difficult for him to “be a Lionel Messi”.
- Rewritten history books at 17 years of age
- Has been likened to fellow La Masia graduate
- Expected to form part of the global elite