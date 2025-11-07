Kevin Filling NXGN GFXGetty/GOAL
Krishan Davis

Kevin Filling: Man Utd-linked teenage wonderkid following in fellow Swede Alexander Isak's footsteps

Sweden has a proud modern history of producing elite strikers, from Henrik Larsson and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, to Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres. If the hype is to be believed, then 16-year-old Kevin Filling is the latest sensation off that conveyor belt of talent, and the AIK prospect is already being linked with a transfer to one of the Premier League's big hitters.

Filling's senior career is truly still only in its infancy, but following his eye-catching debut in the summer, the teenager is already in the headlines - finding himself linked with English giants Manchester United, among others.

INEOS have already demonstrated their ruthlessness in pursuit of the best young talent around, snaring another Scandinavian wonderkid in Chido Obi from Arsenal as well as Malian midfielder Sekou Kone since taking control of football operations at Old Trafford in late 2023. Whether another deal for a prodigious teenager is on the cards remains to be seen, with some other big names supposedly in the running while United's name is often used in the press for agents to gain leverage. What's clear, though, is that Swedish football has another huge talent on its hands...

  • Where it all began

    Eligible to represent both Sweden and Senegal through his parents, Filling was born in the Swedish city of Vasteras - about 100 kilometres west of capital Stockholm - in November 2008. His football journey began at Vasteras-based IK Franke, but aged 11 he stepped up to bigger local club Vasteras SK, who ply their trade in the second tier. Interestingly, that is also where ex-United defender Victor Lindelof came through the ranks.

    It was there that Filling caught the attention of Stockholm's biggest club, AIK, and he joined their academy ahead of the 2023 season at 14. He made swift progress through the age grades, earning game time with the Under-16s and U17s, ultimately netting 10 times in 14 games in 2023. He continued on that upward trajectory the following year, netting 12 times in 26 games as a fully-fledged member of the U17s squad.

    He was promoted to the U19s earlier in 2025, and after a brief loan at third-tier partner club Enkopings SK, where he netted once in just three appearances, the 16-year-old was deemed ready for an opportunity by his parent side.

  • Kevin Filling AIK 2025Getty

    The big break

    In late June 2025, the teenager was given a huge vote of confidence by manager Mikkjal Thomassen as, out of nowhere, he started the Allsvenskan clash against AIK's fierce inter-city rivals IFK Goteborg.

    That roll of the dice paid off handsomely, as Filling scored a debut goal to more or less wrap up an eventual 3-0 victory just before the break. Curving his run to stay onside like a seasoned veteran, the youngster latched on to a cute through-ball and found himself in on goal. Keeping his cool, he rolled the ball under the goalkeeper and into the back of the net to spark wild scenes in the stands. Filling was later taken off to a standing ovation from the home section of the Strawberry Arena.

    Explaining the big selection call afterwards, Thomassen said: "He (Filling) started because he trained enormously well. He has convinced me." On whether it was a risk, he added: "It's not about daring. I picked the best team today. It was a 16-year-old and a guy who turned 18 last week. We lined up with the strongest team we had.

    "We don't take into account what age they are. Kevin brings quality and energy. We are very impressed by him."

  • How it's going

    The very next day, AIK announced that young Filling had signed a his first professional contract to keep him at the club until June 2028.

    "It feels completely unreal to sign my first contract with AIK," he effused. "It is a dream come true to be able to step up to the men's team at the age of 16 and now I look forward to continuing my development in order to achieve my next dream in the future, which is to win the Swedish Championship gold medal with AIK."

    However, Filling's goal-scoring exploits on his debut unfortunately did not spark an immediate breakthrough, as it emerged that the teenager had suffered a knee injury. That problem would keep him out for two months, and he has since been eased back into action - starting just one out of eight matches since late August, albeit he will still be happy with that level of game time at his age.

    He has, though, bagged his second senior goal for AIK in another euphoric moment, rising highest to head home a 96th-minute winner against Stockholm rivals IF Brommapojkarna. "This is the best there is, this is how football should be," he told HBO Maxafterwards with his arms spread wide in a refreshingly enthusiastic interview. "A chance, a goal, it's enough."

    At international level, Filling already forms part of Sweden's U18s squad and recently netted a brace against Wales in a friendly. He had already represented the U15s, U16s and U17s, and seems destined to make his senior bow in the not-too-distant future.

  • Kevin Filling AIK 2025Getty

    Biggest strengths

    Filling's two senior goals are a reflection of the attributes he is already exhibiting at such a young age. The first against Goteborg showed his speed and fearlessness, as he raced clear of the defence but stayed composed when one on one with the goalkeeper and coolly finished; the second demonstrated his aerial ability, as he already stands at an imposing 6'1" despite having many more years to grow. Indeed, he was clearly up for the physical battle on his debut as he engaged in plenty of duels. He has the versatility to play out wide, too, often operating in the left channel and cutting inside.

    "Kevin was one of the first academy players I noticed when I came to the club, and since then his development has been very positive," AIK's head of scouting and recruitment Fredrik Wisur Hansen said when Filling's contract was announced. "With his pace, intensity and natural aggression, he is a perfect fit for the football we want to play."

    It seems at this early stage that he has the mentality required to make it to the very top, too. Thomassen revealed after the striker's goal against Goteborg: "(He is) Very ambitious. I had to call him in from the last training session. He stood half an hour after we finished training and practiced finishing. He has taken enormous responsibility for his own development and it has gone quickly forward."

  • Kevin Filling AIK 2025GOAL

    Room for improvement

    An attacker with a bustling playing style who likes to have the ball at his feet, Filling probably needs to learn exactly when to release it as he can occasionally be guilty of overplaying, losing possession or running down blind alleys.

    Suffering a fairly serious injury so early in his senior career will also be a worry, raising questions over whether the teenager is yet ready to be exposed to the rigours of men's football, or perhaps needs to be eased in. The way he has been handled since his return to fitness suggests that is something his club acknowledges.

    And - unsurprisingly at the age of 16 - he is still pretty raw overall, with his technique a little unpolished. Of course, this will all improve as his development progresses, and it's certainly not something that AIK will be concerned about.

  • FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIER-SWE-SUIAFP

    The next... Alexander Isak?

    Although he may not develop into exactly the same type of complete striker as his compatriot Isak, there are certainly enough parallels between their careers and playing styles to draw the comparison, and AIK will hope that is the kind of level the prodigious youngster can reach in years to come.

    Most notably, Isak also began his career at AIK, having been born and raised in the Solna neighbourhood of Stockholm that the club is based in. He spent 12 years with his boyhood side, rising through the ranks before joining Borussia Dortmund's academy at the tender age of 17.

    Like Filling, Isak is a striker who is capable carrying the ball at his feet with real menace and is wonderfully composed in front of goal. Both are strong finishers, too, and the 26-year-old is also adept at timing runs as well as posing an aerial threat. It's feasible that the teenager still has a few inches to grow to match Isak's 6'4" frame, and Filling looks set to be an even more physical presence, not dissimilar to Gyokeres.

  • Kevin Filling AIK 2025Getty

    What comes next?

    Filling turns 17 at the end of November, but will he follow in Isak's footsteps again and make an early leap to one of Europe's top-five leagues? At this stage, it seems to be a case of smoke and mirrors - with United's name mentioned, but potentially only for agent leverage.

    In August, reports from Sweden claimed that Premier League big-hitters United and Tottenham were both tracking €3 million-rated Filling, albeit neither would be able to sign him until November 2026 when he turns 18, per Brexit rules. The former's plan was supposedly to loan him to INEOS-owned FC Lausanne in Switzerland, while Spurs would immediately send him back to AIK.

    Then, after weeks of silence, the German media reported late in October that United were in "concrete negotiations" for the player amid interest from the Bundesliga, with Filling tipped to depart as early as January - but that suggestion was swiftly dismissed by the Swedish press. While the Red Devils may have initiated talks, it seems AIK would be unwilling to sell so soon and now value the striker at closer to €5m. Soon after, Aston Villa were also credited with an interest, but neither they nor United are said to be willing to meet the Stockholm club's new asking price despite sending scouts to watch him.

    So, what does the player himself make of all this? "It's nothing special," he said recently. "I don't know much. I'm focused on AIK and that's where all my focus lies. So, I’ll just continue there. (My plan is) To take a starting place in the team and do as well as I can in every match and every chance I get. I want to continue and deliver more points."

    That is probably a wise stance to take, as there is really no rush from Filling's perspective. If he continues on his current trajectory, he will have Europe's elite keeping tabs on his progress and a big transfer will inevitably follow.

