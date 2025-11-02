Getty Images
Jude Bellingham 'takes his hair very seriously' as Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals Real Madrid duo regularly fly in barber from UK
The life of a celebrity barber
Footballers are well known for getting their haircuts regularly and many keep the same barber for years, even when moving clubs. In an interview with Amazon, Alexander-Arnold revealed that he and Bellingham choose to fly their barber out to Madrid regularly. This means that the pair, who get their hair cut almost weekly, are consistently forking out for return flights to and from the Spanish capital for their trusted man.
The actions of the Los Blancos pair are not uncommon. Earlier this year, popular Premier League barber Senyo revealed that former Chelsea midfielder Ramires had him fly from London to China every month to give his hair a trim.
He explained: "People didn't understand it. But you know when you're quite particular about the person who cuts your hair, sometimes it is impossible to just get anyone to do it. It is the relationship you build with these boys, the trust that you build, once they recommend you that means that you're official."
Flights to Madrid
The Englishmen in Madrid must be especially particular about the man who cuts their hair. When asked by Alex Aljoe for Amazon Prime about haircuts in the Madrid team, Alexander-Arnold explained: "[Bellingham] takes his hair very, very seriously. His hair is very serious to him.”
When questioned how often the midfielder gets his hair treated, the defender admitted that they have the same barber and so they get haircuts the same number of times. He added: "[I met him at] England camp, it might have been the Euros, even. You bring your barber once a week, maybe.
"And then, some of the lads will jump on. I jumped on with him on [and got] a nice, fresh haircut."
Questioned whether the barber lives in Madrid, the defender said: "No. [He lives] in the UK. He comes regularly, yeah."
Anfield homecoming for former Red
Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham might not have to fly their barber to continental Europe this week, with the pair set to play at Anfield in mid-week. The game will mark the right-back’s first ever game against Liverpool and a return to the club that made him the player he is today.
Despite departing a Premier League champion, the former Reds academy star left Merseyside unceremoniously in the summer and was even booed by his own fans following the announcement of his desire to move to Los Blancos. Now set to start the game up against his former team-mates, Alexander-Arnold could be set for a hostile reception.
The game will offer Bellingham and the rest of the Madrid squad a chance to make up for their failings at the same ground in last year’s competition. The Reds were dominant and saw off the Spanish giants 2-0, a game in which Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty for the visitors.
The French forward, fresh off winning the European Golden Shoe, is in sublime form and will be hungry to get on the scoresheet. The Reds defence has been under immense scrutiny this season and, despite winning this weekend, Liverpool remain in patchy form.
Madrid leading the pack
Madrid have been strong this season and, under new management of Xabi Alonso, are racing clear at the top of La Liga. Los Blancos are five points clear of bitter rivals Barcelona, who narrowed the gap with victory over Elche on Sunday.
Madrid have also been faultless in the Champions League. They will be hoping to make it four wins from four against Liverpool to keep the pressure on the sides above them, including Arsenal, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and current holders Paris Saint-Germain.
