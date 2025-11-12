'It was a HUGE mistake!' - Ex-Man Utd scout tears into club for selling 'truly top-class' player

Former United scout Sadowski told Przeglad Sportowy: "He came to Manchester United when he was probably 16 (in 2020). A very hard-working and ambitious boy, he learned the language quickly - I know because I met him personally. Initially, his career path was quite good. He was loaned to Preston, received good reviews, and (then) United gave up on him, selling him to Benfica for a small fee.

"Carreras is a truly top-class player. There's a good chance he'll become the best, or one of the best, left-backs in the world. He scored a beautiful goal recently against Valencia in La Liga. It was a huge mistake for United to let him go. Something is missing here and I think that something is United's lack of courage in investing in young players."

