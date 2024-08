Former Chelsea star left 'speechless' by Blues' 'ridiculous' transfer strategy as Enzo Maresca is warned off signing Jadon Sancho ChelseaJadon SanchoTransfersEnzo MarescaArsenalPremier League

Ex-Chelsea star William Gallas slammed the club's transfer strategy and claimed Enzo Maresca wouldn't be able to manage potential target Jadon Sancho.