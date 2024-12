This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

FC Dallas reportedly trades USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira to the Seattle Sounders in blockbuster $2M GAM deal Major League Soccer FC Dallas Seattle Sounders FC J. Ferreira The USMNT striker gets a fresh start after a disappointing 2024 with FC Dallas Ferreira reportedly heading to Seattle in trade

Striker agreed to new contract

FC Dallas get $2M in GAM, Chu in deal