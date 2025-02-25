Erling Haaland in the Championship? Man City told big points deduction in FFP case would see star striker leave as Norway legend claims transfer release clause does exist in new 10-year contract
Manchester City have been warned that a big FFP points deduction could lead to Erling Haaland leaving, as there will be a clause in his contract.
- Striker signed lucrative deal at the Etihad
- Threat of punishments in FFP case
- Exits likely if Blues dumped out of top-flight