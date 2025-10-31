Getty/GOAL
Christian Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot returns delayed as AC Milan refuse to risk injured duo after USMNT agree not to call up ex-Chelsea star
Pulisic and Rabiot get new return date
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan have also reached an agreement with the United States national team and coach Mauricio Pochettino to exclude Pulisic from the national team’s two friendlies during the November international break. Similarly, the club are in talks with France coach Didier Deschamps to ensure Rabiot is not called up for France’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.
The Milan duo of Pulisic and Rabiot have completed their respective recovery programme but will not feature in the upcoming clash against Roma, with the club opting to rest them as a precautionary measure to prevent any recurrence of injury. Both players are expected to be named on the bench when the Rossoneri travel to face Parma on November 8, as the additional week of preparation is seen as crucial for building match fitness and avoiding rebound injuries.
Pulisic sustained a hamstring injury during the USMNT’s friendly against Australia last month, a decision that reportedly angered Milan officials, as Pochettino fielded the winger despite concerns over a minor knock. Meanwhile, Rabiot suffered a soleus muscle tear in his left calf while representing France in their qualifier against Azerbaijan.
AC Milan eager to have star duo back
Pulisic and Rabiot have been instrumental in Milan’s impressive rise to the top of the Serie A table this season, becoming vital components in Allegri’s tactical setup. Deployed as a second striker alongside Santiago Gimenez, Pulisic has flourished in a freer attacking role. His pace, creativity, and intelligent movement between the lines have been essential in unlocking compact defences, while his improved decision making in the final third has resulted in decisive goals and assists. His standout display against defending champions Napoli, where he scored and assisted, showcased his growing influence and helped propel Milan to the top of the league. Before sustaining his hamstring injury, the USMNT forward was joint top scorer in Serie A with four goals, underlining his growing importance to the Rossoneri attack.
Rabiot, meanwhile, has brought balance and stability to Milan’s midfield since his arrival from Marseille on deadline day following a dressing room altercation with Jonathan Rowe. The French midfielder has perfectly embodied Allegri’s philosophy of tactical discipline, combining technical quality with defensive awareness. Playing as a box to box midfielder, Rabiot has been crucial in connecting defence and attack. He drives the ball forward confidently while keeping the team organised and balanced. His calmness on the ball and control of the game’s tempo have helped Milan handle tough matches.
Milan endure slump in form
Pulisic’s and Rabiot’s absence has taken a toll on Milan, with the team struggling to maintain consistency in recent matches. Since the international break, Milan have managed just one win in their last three outings, underlining how vital both players are to Allegri’s system. After a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Fiorentina, Milan were held to a 2-2 draw and followed it up with a 1-1 stalemate against Atalanta on Wednesday.
Coach Allegri was quick to tone down growing expectations, dismissing talk of a Scudetto challenge. He stressed that Milan’s main goal this season is to secure a top-four finish rather than target the league title. Allegri outlined clear objectives, explaining that Milan should aim for around 76 points while conceding no more than 20 to 25 goals if they are to meet their target.
However, Milan fans will take comfort in the news that Switzerland midfielder Ardon Jashari has fully recovered from injury and is expected to be named on the bench for the upcoming clash against Parma.
Rossoneri take on Roma next
Milan and coach Allegri will aim to get the job done without Rabiot and Pulisic when Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma visit the San Siro for a top-of-the-table clash. The match promises to be a major test for Milan’s depth and resilience as they look to maintain their position at the summit and extend their lead over their closest challengers.
